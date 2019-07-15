Picazo Kitchen and Bar, new Chavez’s family restaurant in Sonoma

Sal and Kina Chávez after the inauguration of Picazo Kitchen & Bar in Sonoma. Ricardo Ibarra / La Prensa Sonoma

What began as a small burrito outlet, which opened early to serve coffee and food to local farm workers in Sonoma Valley, has grown with the opening of Picazo Kitchen and Bar restaurant.

The new site, located in the city of Sonoma, has the capacity to accommodate up to 125 patrons and has extended hours from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. The original Picazo Cafe is open to the public from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. The new space also has a larger menu, including dinner plates, a new bar serving local beers and cocktails made with different Mexican distillates, such as mezcal, tequila and rum.

This gastronomic feat began 10 years ago when Salvador and Kris Chavez opened their original Arnold Drive establishment. Their son, Sal Chavez, was introduced to the business little by little until he and his wife, Kina, extended the family food business with Picazo Kitchen and Bar.

Picazo Kitchen and Bar’s official opening on Wednesday also commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Picazo Cafe, said Kina Chavez, who heads the administrative and culinary tasks of the new establishment.

The menu includes some of Picazo’s original products, such as hamburgers, but now they have also incorporated other dishes like mole, pizza, pasta and more.

Sal Chavez said that for them, this is another way of offering “rich food, food with flavor. It’s a diverse menu. It has Mexican flavors, it has American flavors, it has Asian flavors and everything is complemented in a cool atmosphere.

“Picazo Cafe has a character that can not be replicated, it’s a small restaurant, with a lot of history, that we are trying to bring here. This is more modern, we have alcohol to complement the mixology, and we have a bigger menu.”

Picazo Kitchen and Bar is situated on what was Mint & Liberty Modern Diner for a few months, and before that Breakaway Cafe, located in the Maxwell Village shopping center, at 19101 Highway 12.

In addition to the two Picazo locations, they have a food truck, a coffee brand, and Sal operates a distillery business with imported liquor from Michoacán, Mexico, called Puente International. You can see their full menu at picazokitchen.com.

[Versión en español]

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter on this link.

Reach La Prensa Sonoma’s Editor Ricardo Ibarra at 707-526-8501 or email ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ricardibarra.

Click here for reuse options!