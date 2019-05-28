Where to find the sombrero of your dreams in Sonoma County

Specialty boots line the walls of Zapateria Morelia in Rohnert Park, which also sells shoes for women and children. (Facebook)

Sombreros have long been associated with Mexico, but visit any Mexican bar on a weekend and you’ll see hats much different than the iconic wide-brimmed style usually shown in cartoons. They now come in a variety of shapes, styles and materials that give them a sleek and modern look.

With so many Latinos living in the area, it’s no surprise that Sonoma County has shops that specialize in selling botas, sombreros and fajos for your next outing to the banda show. Check out the list below to find the sombrero, fajo or botas of your dreams!

via GIPHY

Calzado León

Located in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calzado León offers many styles of hats and boots with a Latino flair. They carry high-quality western wear that is created using genuine leather and exotic animal materials. They also offer stylish belt buckles, embroidered shirts and accessories to complete your look for the next baile! Calzado León is located at 443 Dutton Ave. #4 in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-575-7641 or find them on Facebook.

Joyería María

In the heart of Sebastopol Road, you’ll find Joyería María, which also shares a space with El Roy’s food truck. Joyería María offers a selection of Mexican imported botas and sombreros. The small shop also offers jewelry, jewelry repair services and tickets to local live shows. It’s located at 760 Sebastopol Rd. in Santa Rosa. Call 707-575-0560 or find them on Facebook.

Caballo de Oro

If you are looking for authentic western wear that is both functional and fashionable, Caballo De Oro is where you should head to. They carry a wide variety of boots, and sombreros, as well as ropes, custom saddles and even full traditional Charro outfits. Caballo de Oro is located at 8280 Old Redwood Hwy, in Cotati. Phone number: 707-792-2017 of find them on Facebook.

Zapatería Morelia

Found in a small unassuming shopping center in Rohnert Park, Zapatería Morelia offers a large selection of botas, focused mostly in traditional western wear. They sell a selection of Los Altos Boots and Cuadro boots, as well as more well known like Stetson boots. They offer boots for men, women and children. Find them at 113 Southwest Blvd in Rohnert Park. 707-793-1026 or Facebook.

Boutique Angélica

Operating in Sonoma County since 1998, Boutique Angélica has become a one-stop shop to get you ready for your next party. The shop carries different styles of botas y sombreros, as well as dresses for quinceañeras, bautizos and other special occasions. They also sell fine jewelry and have a full functioning salon within the shop. Boutique Angelica is at 610 E. Washington St. in Petaluma. 707-765-0229 or Facebook.

Tienda Casual

Tienda Casual carries a range of casual wear, as well as special occasion clothing for men, women and children. Found near the Healdsburg Plaza, they carry a variety of botas, many of them created using exotic animals like ostrich. They’re at 106 A Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg. Call 707-395-0387 for more details or follow them on Facebook.

Gabriel’s Work Boots

Located just a few steps from La Fondita on Sebastopol Road, Gabriel’s Work Boots focuses on shoe care and repair but the family-run shop also carries a variety of boots and sombreros made from quality leather and exotic animal materials. Gabriel’s Work Boots is at 722 Sebastopol Rd in Santa Rosa. Call 707-579-4192 for more information or check them on Yelp.

[Versión en español]

via GIPHY

Reach La Prensa Sonoma’s Editor Ricardo Ibarra at 707-526-8501 or email ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. On Facebook, Ricardo Ibarra.

Click here for reuse options!