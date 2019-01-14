Taquería Molcajetes from Santa Rosa getting record business after featured on Guy Fieri’s show

Jocelyn Flores, right, hands cup of aguas frescas through a window to Betty Mondragon at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Travis Paolini checks his smartphone while waiting for his order at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Ismael Gutierrez plates an order at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Ramiro Morales prepares tacos al pastor that was cooked the traditional way on a trompo, right, at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Guadalupe Dominguez, left, and her daughter Myra Mendoza split a super burrito for dinner at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Server Elvia Valencia carries customers orders to their tables at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

After announcing that chef Guy Fieri, from the TV series Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, dived into Taquería Molcajetes in September, Food Network finally posted a video clip on their Facebook page, with what appears to be part of the production made in the place located in northwest Santa Rosa.

The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives video published by Food Network on January 10 has been viewed almost 800,000 times and has close to 2,000 shares on Facebook.

The episode with Taquería Molcajetes was televised December 21st as part of Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dive show. Since then the business has grown “in an amazing way,” said owner Zacarías Martín.

“I never imagined that we would make this kind of business. We haven’t stopped growing since the show was aired. People want the Molcajete, because Fieri said he loved it and he also said this was an authentic Mexican taqueria in Sonoma County,” said Martín.

Martín is planning to open a second location this year in Petaluma. “We’ve had the idea for a while, but now it’s the clients that are asking for it. We need to grow, we need to open a new, bigger place.”

Taquería Molcajetes is located at 1195 W College, where the Molcajete, with meat and vegetables cooked in sauce, is one of the main dishes.

[Versión en español]

