Super Latino Market in Santa Rosa sells $5 million lottery scratcher

It was Christmas Eve when one of Super Latino Market’s regular customers came in to buy groceries for “Nochebuena” dinner and grab a lottery ticket. The man would return days later, looking for the owner or manager of the Santa Rosa store.

“He came back Friday (three days later). He was quite shy, didn’t want to say how much he had won. He just said he had a good prize from a scratcher, so he wanted to know what to do. I had to ask him how much he won, and there I learned he won $5 million,” said store owner Raquel Campos.

Campos wouldn’t reveal the name of the winner, saying the customer preferred to remain anonymous.

“He told me that he was sure he was buying a truck and he was going to keep working until he knew what his next step was,” Campos said.

According to Campos, scratchers sales have increased more than 200% since word got out about the big win.

“We needed something exciting on this side of of Santa Rosa, with all the homeless issues around us. They’ve broken in our store at least three to five times a week, which is very scary because people try to steal alcohol and run,” Campos said.

This is a good way to start the year, she added, but hopes that the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County will find a solution to the situation of homeless people camped a few steps from her now busy store.

