13 cantinas in Sonoma County with more than your typical margarita

The Coatrack Margarita, which includes Cazadores Reposado tequila and fresh squeezed lime juice, is a fan favorite at La Casa in Sonoma. (Yelp - Sarah S)

Cocktail made at La Doña Mexican Cuisine and Bar in Santa Rosa. Check them out on Fridays for Karaoke! (Facebook)

The cold and long rains have had us stuck inside for too long. It’s finally time to get outside and reconnect with other humans. Hit up some of these local cantinas for happy hours that are beyond your typical margarita and michelada.

Remy’s Bar and Grill

With a large bar featuring a long tequila and beer list, an outdoor patio and parties on weekend nights, Remy’s is a popular spot for many reasons. Visit their happy hour Monday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. for $2.50 Coronas and cocktails like the Pink Tickler. 130 Stony Point Rd. in Santa Rosa. 707-578-1963.

El Infierno Cantina

Previously known as Los Caballos, this local cantina has a limited schedule, open only on weekend nights from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Featuring a full bar and large dance floors, El Infierno is also a live music venue, hosting Banda bands and even a live male strip show! 120 5th St in Santa Rosa. 707-303-7273.

La Doña Mexican Cuisine and Bar

Located in downtown Santa Rosa, La Doña is a full restaurant and bar that also hosts a range of events on weekends. With a full bar and creative Mexican cocktails, the bar turns into a nightclub after hours, hosting karaoke on Fridays from 6-10 p.m. and DJ’s on Saturdays. 458 B St in Santa Rosa. (707-978-2869)

Casa Del Mar

Well known in the Latino community for hosting great live bands and parties, Case del Mar also has a popular restaurant and creative bar that draws the crowds in. Visit them during their happy hour Thursday-Sundays from 5-7 p.m. to try their Mexican inspired drinks like the Hornessy (horchata with Hennessy) and margaritas as large as your face. 3660 Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa. (707-541-6140)

Cascabel

Looking to indulge in some great Mexican food and an original cocktail in Santa Rosa, huh. Cascabel should be at the top of your list. Their full bar creates exciting cocktails such as the Viva Gudalalupe, a spicy guava-chipotle vodka drink and features a Make-Your-Own Margarita Bar! Visit them during their daily happy hour from 3-6 p.m. for $7 margaritas and bar snacks. 909 Village Ct in Santa Rosa. 707-521-9444.

La Cantina

This new Mexican establishment is already making a mark in the Santa Rosa food scene. La Cantina offers traditional Mexican cuisine, along with interesting drinks like mango margaritas. Their daily happy hour, from 3-6 p.m. offers $5 drinks and appetizers. 6599 Montecito Blvd in Santa Rosa. 707-791-7571.

Mi Burrito Mexican Restaurant

This hole in the wall restaurant offers a creative twist on typical Mexican drinks. Their micheladas are a work of art in themselves, stacked in height with various ingredients like shrimp and cucumber slices. Visit their happy hour on Monday-Fridays from 3-6 p.m. for $1 tacos and more. 385 Aviation Blvd in Santa Rosa. 707-545-8208.

Maya Restaurant

This Sonoma establishment offers a wide range of high end mezcal and tequilas, as well as a beer and wine lists that highlights local favorites. Fan favorite? the pomegranate margarita and house made sangría. Check out their weekly happy hour Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m for drink and food specials. 101 East Napa St in Sonoma. 707-935-3500.

Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Octavio Diaz, local restaurateur, knows what he is doing when it comes to Oaxacan cuisine in Sonoma County. With a carefully curated menu and a full tequila and mezcal bar as well, it’s no wonder why Agave is so popular among local residents. Try their Bloody Marias and Oaxacan margarita during your next visit or book a Tequila and Mezcal Tasting event for your next party. 1063 Vine St in Healdsburg. 707-433-2411.

Mateo’s Cocina Latina

This Healdsburg establishment features a full bar with carefully crafted cocktails, as well as local wines and beers. Using fresh and quality ingredients, some of their stand out drinks include their pineapple guava margarita and the Manhattan Mexicano, their take on the classic Manhattan. 214 Healdsburg Ave in Healdsburg. 707-433-1520.

Plaza Tequila Taqueria Bar and Grill

The name says it all. Plaza Tequila carries a full tequila bar, as well as a local wine and beer list and offers traditional Mexican drinks with their own flair. Check out their happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m for $1.50 tacos and $ 5.99 cocktails such as the coconut margarita. 600 E. Washington St in Petaluma. 707-776-4949.

El Gallo Negro

From the Diaz family, El Gallo Negro is a new addition to Windsor but has made quite a splash since opening. With a Oaxacan inspired menu, a full mezcaleria with creative cocktail options, it’s becoming a very popular spot for locals. Visit their happy hour Monday-Friday until 4 p.m. for cocktails like the lemongrass margarita. 8465 Old Redwood Hwy in Windsor. 707-838-9511.

La Casa

Known for their Mexican food and festive atmosphere, La Casa in Sonoma also features a diverse bar menu. Try the Coatrack Margarita, which features Cazadores Reposado tequila, Cointreau and fresh squeezed lime juice. Their bar also carries an impressive tequila catalog. Join them for happy hour Monday through Friday from 4-6 pm. 121 East Spain St, Sonoma.

And now… Tequila!

[Versión en español]

Reach La Prensa Sonoma’s Editor Ricardo Ibarra at 707-526-8501 or email ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ricardibarra.

Click here for reuse options!