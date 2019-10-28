Food trucks give away tacos and burritos to Sonoma County fire victims

Lucha Sabina food truck parked next to Windsor Town Green on Monday, where the crew provided tacos and burritos to first responders and community members. Courtesy

As the Kincade fire continues to affect Sonoma County residents, many are asking themselves what they can do to help their communities. Volunteers have flocked to evacuation shelters, animal shelters and turned to their neighbors to providing a helping hand during the chaos. For Damián Zúñiga, owner of the Lucha Sabina food truck, he knew exactly how he could help.

He, along with a work crew of three family members and a volunteer, traveled from Cloverdale to Windsor Town Green to provide free lunches to first responders and impacted community members. “We are doing this to support all those who are working hard during this time,” said Zúñiga.

On Monday afternoon, the food truck provided quick bites such as tacos and burritos to anyone who was hungry and in need of food. He estimates that they served around 70 community members Monday. They stopped serving food early in the day to take time to prepare to serve tomorrow and to search for gas, as they were unable to find any in Cloverdale.

They will come back Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. to provide dinner to residents and first responders. “We will be here until our food or gas runs out, whichever comes first,” he said.

On Sunday, Rohnert Park-based Taquería El Paisa was situated outside of Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, also providing free food for fire refugees and response workers.

