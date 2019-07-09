First quinceañera store debuts at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa

Rows of quincenera dresses line the walls of Dream Dress Quinceañera at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa. Mayra Lopez/ La Prensa Sonoma.

A shopper browses the window display at the grand opening of Dream Dress Quinceañera in Santa Rosa. Mayra Lopez/ La Prensa Sonoma.

Erika and Herminio Dominguez stand in front of their boutique, Dream Dress Quinceañera in the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa. Mayra Lopez/ La Prensa Sonoma.

Nestled between a candy shop and a shoe store at Coddingtown Mall is a new storefront bursting with sparkles, colorful embroidered fabrics and a youthful sense of magic: Dream Dress Quinceañera. Santa Rosa’s newest quinceañera shop recently celebrated two accomplishments: its grand opening and its title as the first quinceañera shop to operate in the mall.

The boutique is the vision of Erika and Herminio Dominguez, of Santa Rosa. Erika, who previously worked in the escrow field, always enjoyed planning parties for family and friends as a hobby. While doing so, she noticed a need for a different kind of quinceañera experience.

A quinceañera is a rite of passage ceremony that is practiced in many Latino communities, and celebrates a girl transitioning to womanhood on her 15th birthday. Traditionally the event begins with a religious mass and ends with a large festive party, with the quinceañera dressed in an elaborate gown.

The availability of specialized quinceañera stores in Sonoma County is limited compared to surrounding Bay Area cities. Dream Dress Quinceañera hopes to bring a fresh energy to the community.

“There are other stores that are doing a great job, but we also wanted to be a part of the journey, serve our community and provide our customers with the best customer service possible,” said Herminio.

Once the idea manifested, it took them a little less than a year to get the boutique together.

The family-owned shop aims to remove the stress of quinceañera shopping for young women, while providing doting customer service. The Dominguez saw a need for quinceañera stores with more dress selection and attentive service that felt similar to a bridal boutique experience. For example, they plan to serve sparkling cider when a special dress is chosen, similar to champagne being poured when a bride chooses a dress at a bridal store.

The Dominguez source their dresses from different companies, like Ragazza, a well-known Mexican quinceañera dress maker. They also have traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico to purchase dresses and related quinceañera accessories.

“We want them to feel special, it’s a big day,” elaborates Erika. They hope to create a memorable experience for the young women who come into the shop to find their dream dress and celebrate their transition into adulthood.

Dream Dress Quinceañera is located at 414 Coddingtown Center in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-230-2471.

Other Sonoma County shops that advertise quinceañera dresses include:

Princess Boutique

The Santa Rosa shop specializes in bridal and special occasion formal wear. Princess Boutique carries bridal gowns, prom dresses, quinceañera dresses, as well as related accessories to complete the entire look. Princess Boutique also offers event planning services. 300 W. College Ave in Santa Rosa. 707- 526-7551.

Novedades México

With a long list of glowing reviews, Novedades México has established itself as a favorite for quinceañera dresses. The shop offers a variety of outfits and accessories for weddings, prom, quinceañera, bautism and first communion needs. 1390 N. McDowell Blvd in Petaluma. 707-765-5999.

Novedades Blanqui

With two locations in Santa Rosa, Novedades Blanqui has a lot to offer when it comes to special occasions. Their Roseland district location offers a diverse selection of quinceañera dresses and other party needs. 1583 Sebastopol Rd in Santa Rosa. 707-568-0279.

[Versión en español]

