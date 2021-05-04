Beloved Cinco de Mayo event is canceled due to pandemic

Cinco de Mayo, one of the most cherished local Latino events has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival has been canceled due to the Coronavirus. Faced with health restrictions, organizers decided to cancel the beloved family event that attracted thousands with sizzling Mexican food, lively music, dance and all sorts of family attractions.

In 2006, after years of street brawls, including gun violence, law enforcement groups and local leaders came up with an official celebration geared toward families. Sylvia Lemus, co-director of the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival, says the event, which grew into a wholesome, staple local fiesta was going to celebrate its 15th year in 2020.

“We were planning our quinceañera. But the pandemic hit and derailed our plans. And now our festival has been derailed for the second year. We are very sad,” Lemus says.

Sonoma authorities have imposed a limit on the number of people who can gather in one place, Lemus says. In 2019, the last year the Cinco de Mayo celebration took place, the event drew in over 10,000 people.

Sonoma is far from being the only city that has canceled the Cinco de Mayo festivity. In Mexico, the governor of Puebla, the state where the battle that gave rise to this festival took place, announced that the traditional feast will not take place this year (although he did not rule out whether the usual parade is still on).

Notorious

The Cinco de Mayo holiday honors the Battle of Puebla, a historical event that happened on May 5, 1862, in which a Mexican army defeated a French force, then considered one of the best armed forces in the world. People in Mexico celebrate the victory as a holiday, but it has become more popular among Mexican Americans in the United States.

In Santa Rosa, before the Cinco de Mayo party in Roseland became a Sonoma favorite, it first had a notorious fame. In 2002, in an event not sanctioned by local authorities, revelers and police clashed at Mendocino Avenue after a night of drinking and cruising— six people were left injured, two with stab wounds and one with a broken jaw, according to a Press-Democrat report from that year.

At Sebastopol Road and West Avenue in Roseland, deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department move forward as they shoot smoke bombs and CS gas to disperse Cinco de Mayo revelers Thursday May 5, 2005. (PD File)

Police responded the following Cinco de Mayo impromptu event by clamping down on revelers and giving traffic citations. A riot ensued in 2005 during a Cinco de Mayo street party.

After that fiasco, local leaders, including current Cinco de Mayo organizers (Lemus and Caroline Bañuelos) decided that enough was enough. They made a firm decision to turn things around.

"It's a shame for us if we keep showing up and doing the same thing every time," then-Sheriff Bill Cogbill told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat. Cogbill became the loudest voice for a different kind of Cinco de Mayo.

With a fresh start, the festival was transferred to the Roseland sector, Lemus said. Smoking and alcoholic beverages were not allowed.

The organizing advisory committee eventually brought together the mayor, police chief, and county supervisors. In addition, many businesses, vendors, media, sponsors, community leaders and law enforcement agencies have joined the cause.

An event for everyone

“It started off small. But it grew. To the point that we had 12 to 15 thousand attendees,” said Lemus. "We have had up to 100 vendors and two stages. We have tried to diversify as the years progressed."

And from a primarily Latino event, it has become an event for everyone, Lemus said.

And how about 2021? With the arrival of the coronavirus, Lemus said the event will have to achieve a certain degree of immunity so that it can take place again.

“My hope is that we will, but I think we need to look to scientific and health measures to determine that. My wish, my prayer is that we can go back to it next year,” Lemus said. “But I really look to scientific and health measures and health practices at that time. I just encourage everyone to do everything we can now so that we can be in a better place next year."

Joseph Treviño is the editor of La Prensa Sonoma. You can contact him at jose.trevino@laprensasonoma.com or 707 526-8501.