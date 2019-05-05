15 places to satisfy your taco cravings this summer in Sonoma County

Sonoma County residents love Cinco de Mayo, and they usually love to celebrate with plenty of tacos and margaritas. If you’re looking to satisfy your Mexican food cravings after the festivities, check out the list below for some delicious local favorites!

Cancun Restaurant

This taqueria is a well-known favorite that serves traditional Mexican eats like menudo, birria and molcajetes. They also offer a variety of vegetarian options as well. Their star dish are their tacos al pastor, served with a slice of pineapple. Visit them at 433 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa or reach them at 707-528-8933.

Del Valle Mexican Restaurant

This newer taqueria is making a mark in the Roseland area. They offer a wide variety of traditional Mexican food, from chile relleno to coctel de camarones, and exciting cocktails like piñacheladas and micheladas with shrimp. Find them at 2000 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa or call them at 707-595-1081.

La Fondita

The well known local eatery offers a range of traditional Mexican food from mole to tortas cubanas as well as Mexican beers and margaritas. Be sure to try their tacos al pastor or lengua! 816 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-526-0881.

La Texanita Restaurant

This little hole in the wall offers some flavorful Mexican cuisine, ranging from the usual like burritos to the less known, like aguachile, all served with a side of homemade tortillas. They are the perfect spot to indulge in some tacos de birria and Modelos. They’re at 1667 Sebastopol Rd. in Santa Rosa or reach them at 707-525-1905.

Taquería Molcajetes

Since getting the Guy Fieri stamp of approval, Taquería Molcajetes has seen a spike in interest, so be prepared for a wait. But the wait is worth it, the molcajete mixto and homemade tortillas are raved about here. Check them out at 1195 W. College Ave in Santa Rosa or call 707-544-8280.

Taquería Las Palmas

This family run taqueria has been a Santa Rosa staple for some time. Colorful and welcoming, what keeps people coming back are their carnitas and chile verde pork tacos! 415 Santa Rosa Ave in Santa Rosa. 707-546-3091.

El Gallo Negro

This newer taqueria has made quite a splash since opening last year, replacing the former El Farolito in Windsor. With an extensive mezcal and tequila list, plus a variety of traditional foods like their housemade mole and tacos de carnitas, it’s the perfect spot to indulge in some Oaxacan cuisine. Visit them at 8465 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite #101 in Windsor or reach them at 707-838-9511.

El Farolito

There’s a reason why El Farolito is so popular in Sonoma County. Serving fresh and traditional Oaxacan cuisine, paired with a wide range of mezcal, El Farolito has a lot of fans in Healdsburg. Something worth trying? the Mole de Mamá dish, with your choice of chicken or carnitas. They also feature a daily special, chef’s choice. Visit them at 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg or at 707-433-2807.

El Sombrero

One of the oldest taquerias in Sonoma County, El Sombrero has long been a locals favorite. Best known for their tacos al pastor and menudo, make sure to also try their fresh homemade horchata. 245 Center St., Healdsburg. 707-433-3818.

El Roy’s Mexican Grill

If you ever have a craving for a bacon wrapped hot dog to go with your carne asada tacos, El Roy’s is the place for you. The local restaurant and food trucks are very popular, known for their shrimp tacos and carne asada dish. You can visit their Petaluma restaurant at 401 E. Washington St or check out their food truck locations in Petaluma (on the corner of E. Washington and Lakeville Hwy) and Santa Rosa (on the corner of Sebastopol Rd and West Ave). Call 707-774-3738.

Mi Pueblo

From breakfast to dinner dishes, Mi Pueblo is known for serving delicious traditional Mexican food. Most talked about items? Their chile relleno and mole burritos. Their menu also features a variety of healthy options. Check out their happy hour from Monday-Friday, 3-5 pm for margaritas and free appetizers. Visit them at 800 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma or call 707-762-8192.

Mi Ranchito

Mi Ranchito has been feeding Sonoma County residents for over 10 years and their popularity has only grown. Best known for their burritos, tacos and chiles rellenos, be sure to check them out during Happy Hour, Monday-Friday from 3-7 pm, for $3.50 margaritas. 7600 Commerce Blvd in Cotati. 707-795-7600.

Taquería Sol Azteca

Taquería Sol Azteca is known for their fajitas, chimichangas, Hot Cheetos burritos and of course, tacos. They also offer a wide range of vegan and vegetarian options. Make sure to check them out on Taco Tuesdays for $1.25 tacos. 1435 E Cotati Ave #C, Cotati. 707-792-1859.

El Molino Central

With a large patio and laid-back atmosphere, El Molino Central is one the best spot to satisfy your Mexican food cravings as the weather warms. The winning dish here? anything served with their mole, like their mole enchiladas and paired with their homemade tortillas! Check them out at 11 Central Ave in Sonoma or dial 707-939-1010.

Taquería La Hacienda

This unassuming taqueria has a big fan following with their large outdoor patio and extensive tequila list. The mole burritos and carnitas dish should be at the top of your list to try! Visit them at 17960 Sonoma Hwy in Sonoma or 707-939-8226.

