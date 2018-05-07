Top 5 Mexican-inspired Ice Cream Shops in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 5 Flavor Fiesta Say hello to Flavor Fiesta! The place you can get your coffee, boba and ice cream all at once. Located at The Palms Plaza shopping center in Windsor, the Mexican-inspired Café has something for everyone, whether your in the mood for a raspado (shaved ice) or simply want a place to meet with friends. Make sure to check it out next time you’re in the area. 8499 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 108, Windsor, CA 95492. (707) 517-0096. Open daily from 08:30 AM - 09:00 pm. windsorboba.com.

Slide 2 of 5 Frozen Art Gourmet Ice Cream Tequila ice cream on a Tuesday, why not? With over 45 ice cream and popsicle flavors, Frozen Art Gourmet Ice Cream provides customers with a one of a kind ice cream experience. With over 40 years of experience making ice cream in Mexico, Frozen Art made its debut in Sonoma County in 2011 attracting customers with its exotic flavors such as Spicy Mexican Chocolate, Rum & Raisins and Arroz con Leche that are sure to make you want to try a different flavor each time you visit. 6862, 500 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407. (707) 331-2899. Open daily from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm. frozenarticecream.com.

Slide 3 of 5 Colores Ice Cream and Cake Colores Ice Cream and Cake specializes in all things sweet. Whether you're looking for your next birthday cake or simply stopping by to grab a scoop ice cream, their menu options won’t allow you to leave empty handed. 443 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA. (707) 526-6661. Open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

Slide 4 of 5 La Michoacana Natural Ice Cream Whether you're in the mood for an agua fresca or freshly made ice cream, La Michoacana Natural Ice Cream shop is sure to draw you in to its vicinity with its undeniably bright colored exterior. With a diverse range of flavors, the daily made artisan ice cream and paletas are sure to transport you back to your childhood. With locations in Sonoma and Novato, make sure to make a pit stop and satisfy your sweet tooth. Sonoma 8495 Hwy 12, Sonoma, CA 95476. (707) 938-1773. Open Monday-Sunday 10 am to 10 pm. Closed on Saturday. Novato 1219 Grant Ave, Novato, CA 94945. (415) 308-3044. Open Monday-Sunday 11 am to 10 pm, Wednesday 11 am to 9 pm.