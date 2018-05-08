Pregnant Princess Miss Latina Wine Country pushes launch of new contest category

Gaby Espinosa, a contestant for Miss Latina Wine Country, addresses the audience during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

For the second year in a row, the organization Miss Latina Wine Country has implemented changes in its lineup. This time due to the pregnancy reveal of Rebecka Vigil who will transfer to the new category ‘Ms. Wine Country’ after previously being ‘ Princess Miss Latina Wine Country’.

“This category was designed to empower women, celebrate life and encourage them to continue their growth passed their 30s,” said Vigil in the less than one minute video posted on Facebook Monday. (The proud father-to-be is the well-known Salvador Sanchez Strawbridge, City of Santa Rosa employee and DJ at KBBF.)

Director of Miss Latina Wine Country, Crystal Diamante said the new category was to be included in this year’s pageant in November, but given the circumstances and “in order to not let her go,” they have decided to transfer Vigil over to the ‘Ms Wine Country’ right away.

“The contract strictly says participants cannot get married or get pregnant during their reigning period, otherwise they would have to surrender their crown. We previously have announced this new category for this year’s pageant which is open to married and pregnant women, and single mothers, in celebration of women over the age of 30,” Diamante said.

She added that this category will be open to women of diverse nationalities, which calls for the extraction of the “Latina” classification on the category’s title. As for now, Gabriela Espinosa, 22, will be taking Vigil’s place as Miss Latina Wine Country.

The press release sent by the organization on Monday said: “The purpose of Miss Latina Wine Country, Mr. Wine Country and Ms. Wine Country is to uplift, motivate and empower participants by providing a training and support program along with the tools and skills needed to build self-esteem and self-confidence.”

Last year, Miss Latina Wine Country’s organization made a controversial decision that went viral when Vanessa Estrella was named Queen after the then winner, Edith Loza, failed to fulfill some of the contract’s responsibilities.

Diamante reported that the casting for candidates to participate in this year’s pageant will take place on May 20 from 2 to 5 pm at Julie Nation Academy in Santa Rosa. Contestants will have the opportunity to audition for the following categories: Miss Latina Wine Country, 21 to 30 years old; Mr. Wine Country, for men over 21; Ms. Wine Country, women over 30 years old.

The fourth annual Miss Latina Wine Country competition will be Nov. 9 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Translated to English by La Prensa Sonoma’s intern Milagros Gomez.

Noticias y eventos desde la región vinícola del norte de California para la comunidad latina. Posted by La Prensa Sonoma on Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Reach La Prensa Sonoma’s Editor Ricardo Ibarra at 707-526-8501 or email ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ricardibarra.

Click here for reuse options!