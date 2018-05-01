Latino businesses close Tuesday for workers march, rally for immigrants in Santa Rosa

[Spanish version]

Latino businesses in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Napa were closed Tuesday as owners joined the May 1 workers’ strike and rally for immigrant communities, according to business owners in Sonoma and Napa counties.

La Morenita Market posted a Facebook status Saturday expressing their “support and gratitude to our immigrant community” and announcing the closure of local stores on Tuesday.

The letter says: “La Morenita Market was founded by immigrants, run by immigrants, and supported by immigrants much like the founding of the United States of America. We condemn the actions of the current White House administration with their political intent to divide families and break up communities.”

The May Day event for workers’ rights and immigrant communities starts with a rally in Roseland at 2 p.m., then a march to downtown Santa Rosa at 3:30 p.m. The group plans to head to City Hall about an hour later.

Jerry Curiel, La Morenita Market’s vice president, said this is the third year in a row that stores will close on May 1.

“It is already a tradition,” he said. “We want to show support to the people, tell them that this administration will not last forever.”

More than 60 employees will have the day off to do whatever they want, Curiel said.

“It’s a day we lose, but we have loyal customers that come before or after that day,” he said. “I would like to have more support from the community. We understand that they have to buy their groceries but, unfortunately, they go to Walmart instead, and it’s not about that.”

Curiel clarified that he’s certain La Morenita Market stores one and two will be cloesd in Napa and Sonoma, but he is not sure of the chain’s third store, also in Sonoma. That location is managed by others.

Last year, several Latino businesses in Northern California closed the door to customers after news of a strike began to circulate on social media.

One of those stores was La Favorita in Sonoma, which is closed again Tuesday for the 2018 event. La Favorita owner Alfonso Ulloa also called for community support.

“If we make the effort to close, people need to make the effort to not go out and buy (things) at other stores,” he said. “This is an action to demonstrate Latinos’ economic power.”

Ulloa added: “Last year we closed and the customers went to other stores, and that hurts us as a community. We need to not shop today (May 1), so that they feel the economic pressure, the weight that Latinos have here.”

He said most Latino stores along Highway 12 in Sonoma, as well as Latino-owned businesses in Santa Rosa, will close to support immigrant protests and the workers’ march.

Lola’s Market, another local grocery chain, also confirmed that they would close their five stores in Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma and Healdsburg.

“It’s to show support to our immigrant community and to the workers march,” said Abdelín, manager at the Petaluma store.

