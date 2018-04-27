7 fiestas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sonoma County

Cinco de Mayo is around the corner and celebrations are popping up all over Sonoma County with the traditional stages being announced and some new venues adding this celebration to their calendar. Here are the places to celebrate on the May 5th weekend… Quick reminder that this is not Mexican Independence Day, but a symbolic effort to acknowledge the triumph of a small Mexican militia against the worlds strongest army in the 19th Century — Napoleon’s french colonizers.

Click on the pictures below for more information.

Roseland Cinco de Mayo | Santa Rosa | May 5 | 3-9 pm

Windsor Cinco de Mayo | May 5 | 12-6 pm

Robledo Family Winery | Sonoma | May 5 | 12-4 pm

El Gallo Negro | Windsor | May 5 | 12-8 pm

Hopmonk Tavern | Sebastopol | May 5 | 8 pm- 12 am

Whiskey Tip | Santa Rosa | 6 pm-12 am

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta | Sonoma Plaza | May 6 | 12-7 pm

Noticias y eventos desde la región vinícola del norte de California para la comunidad latina. Posted by La Prensa Sonoma on Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Contacte al editor de La Prensa Sonoma, Ricardo Ibarra, en el teléfono: 707-526-8501. O en el correo electrónico: ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. En Twitter @ricardibarra.

Click here for reuse options!