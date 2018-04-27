Entretenimiento

7 fiestas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sonoma County

3 days ago
by Ricardo Ibarra
Cinco de Mayo is around the corner and celebrations are popping up all over Sonoma County with the traditional stages being announced and some new venues adding this celebration to their calendar. Here are the places to celebrate on the May 5th weekend… Quick reminder that this is not Mexican Independence Day, but a symbolic effort to acknowledge the triumph of a small Mexican militia against the worlds strongest army in the 19th Century — Napoleon’s french colonizers.

Click on the pictures below for more information.

Roseland Cinco de Mayo | Santa Rosa | May 5 | 3-9 pm

Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival 2016. Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat

Windsor Cinco de Mayo | May 5 | 12-6 pm

Robledo Family Winery | Sonoma | May 5 | 12-4 pm

Fiesta de Cinco de Mayo en la terraza de Robledo Family Winery. Suministrada

El Gallo Negro | Windsor | May 5 | 12-8 pm

Cóctel en El Gallo Negro de Windsor.

Hopmonk Tavern | Sebastopol | May 5 | 8 pm- 12 am

LoCura. Suministrada

Whiskey Tip | Santa Rosa | 6 pm-12 am

Black Sheep Brass Band.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta | Sonoma Plaza | May 6 | 12-7 pm

Cinco de Mayo celebration at Sonoma Plaza. Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat

